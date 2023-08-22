© 2023 WXXI News
Discussing the film, "Theater Camp," and the local theater camp scene

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 22, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
(foreground) Brynn Tyszka and Lisa Shearer, and (background) Reenah Golden and Dresden Engle on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Brynn Tyszka and Lisa Shearer, and (background) Reenah Golden and Dresden Engle on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Self-proclaimed “theater nerds” are applauding the film, “Theater Camp.” Set at a fictional drama institute in the Adirondacks, the mockumentary follows campers and staff chasing dreams of stardom. The New York Times calls the film “bitterly funny,” but as our guests share, there’s truth to the range of emotions the characters experience as they attend the camp.

This hour, we discuss the film and we explore the state of the local theater camps scene – from recruitment, programming, and more. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack