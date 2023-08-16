Summer Book Week: Mackenzie Reed, author of the upcoming "The Rosewood Hunt"

We catch up with a local author who's made big career progress since her last Book Week visit. When Mackenzie Reed was our guest in 2021, she'd built an online following for her writing, but she was still waiting for her big break. Now she's right on the verge of becoming a published author, having signed a two-book deal with HarperTeen that will see the October publication of her first novel, "The Rosewood Hunt."

From publisher HarperTeen: "Lily Rosewood dreams of taking over her family's company one day. Her grandmother, Rosewood Inc's current chair, has always encouraged her, and Lily can't wait for Gram to teach her everything she needs to know to run the business. But then Gram dies suddenly, and Lily's world is upended. When it's revealed that Gram's quarter of a billion dollar fortune is missing, Lily can't fathom what her future will hold now. Even in death, Gram has a few tricks up her couture sleeve. A last letter from her with a cryptic clue sends Lily and three other teens on a treasure hunt that could change their lives forever-if they can survive it. And if they pull it off, they may be rewarded with more than just money. But they're not the only ones hunting for Gram's treasure, and soon the hunt becomes more dangerous than they ever could have imagined."

Scott Fybush talks with Reed about all the hard work that goes into not just writing a novel but navigating the path to publication, and about the importance of social media (and especially TikTok) in building a following of readers long before a book appears in stores.

Our guest:

