Summer Book Week: Warren Zanes, author of 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

By Scott Fybush,
Katie Epner
Published August 15, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT
Scott Fybush
/
WXXI News

In a catalog full of stadium anthems, Bruce Springsteen's "Nebraska" album represents a distinct break from his work with the E Street Band. Recorded solo in a rented bedroom in New Jersey, the 1982 release has come to be recognized as both a classic in its own right and as a harbinger of changes in recording technology.

In his new book, Zanes (himself a musician in the Del Fuegos) unpacks the psychological break that led Springsteen to make the album and explores the way it led into "Born in the USA," Springsteen's massive commercial success two years later.

Zanes talks with Scott Fybush in this pre-recorded hour. Our guest:

Scott Fybush
You'll hear Scott in various capacities on WXXI either as a reporter, or hosting Morning Edition or All Things Considered.
Katie Epner
