Summer Book Week: Author Jeff Sharlet on his book, "The Undertow"

We have a discussion with Jeff Sharlet, author of "The Undertow." Subtitled "Scenes from a Slow Civil War," Sharlet's book is a travelogue of sort, sweeping across America as he traces some of the roots of today's deep political divisions.

As described by publisher W. W. Norton & Company, Inc.: "An unmatched guide to the religious dimensions of American politics, Sharlet journeys into corners of our national psyche where others fear to tread. 'The Undertow' is both inquiry and meditation, an attempt to understand how, over the last decade, reaction has morphed into delusion, social division into distrust, distrust into paranoia, and hatred into fantasies—sometimes realities—of violence."

In this prerecorded hour, Sharlet talks about the book and about his own journey - and about some of the ways he sees America moving toward better definitions of "community." Our guest:

