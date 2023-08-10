Author dann Broyld on his book, "Borderland Blacks"

When the Fugitive Slave Law passed in 1850, Rochester had a lot more in common with St. Catharines, Canada than it did with Buffalo.

Life near the border was challenging for Black families and individuals. But Rochester and St. Catharine’s built a powerful relationship.

In his new book, “Borderland Blacks,” author dann Broyld brings a scholarly approach to understanding this story. He’s in Rochester for a presentation at Kodak Center, but first, joins us on “Connections”. Our guest:

