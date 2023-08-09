Discussing the state of remote work in the U.S.
The state of remote work in this country seems to be changing.
In recent months, companies that previously championed remote work are calling employees back to the office. Zoom, Meta, and Google are among the most high-profile companies that have told workers their policies are shifting to a more hybrid approach.
What does that mean for the future of remote work? We discuss it with our guests:
- Melanie DellaPietra, talent strategy partner for Greater ROC Remote and Tech at the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce
- Renee Waterstradt, Rochester resident who works remotely