Connections
Discussing the state of remote work in the U.S.

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 9, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
Melanie DellaPietra on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Melanie DellaPietra on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

The state of remote work in this country seems to be changing.

In recent months, companies that previously championed remote work are calling employees back to the office. Zoom, Meta, and Google are among the most high-profile companies that have told workers their policies are shifting to a more hybrid approach.

What does that mean for the future of remote work? We discuss it with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
