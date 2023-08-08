Remembering Paul Reubens

When Paul Reubens died of cancer last week, he was remembered as a unique and an imaginative force in comedy. He was also misremembered by many. Reubens was never a child predator, and two incidents for which he had been addressed by law enforcement have been widely misunderstood or misreported. As a result, Reubens said multiple times that his biggest fear would how the world would remember him.

We explore why we are sometimes quick to believe the worst about someone and the consequences of that tendency. Our guests:

