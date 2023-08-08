© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Remembering Paul Reubens

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 8, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
Flowers are placed at the star of Paul Reubens, aka Pee-wee Herman.
Ringo Chiu
/
Shutterstock
Flowers are placed at the star of Paul Reubens, aka Pee-wee Herman.

When Paul Reubens died of cancer last week, he was remembered as a unique and an imaginative force in comedy. He was also misremembered by many. Reubens was never a child predator, and two incidents for which he had been addressed by law enforcement have been widely misunderstood or misreported. As a result, Reubens said multiple times that his biggest fear would how the world would remember him.

We explore why we are sometimes quick to believe the worst about someone and the consequences of that tendency. Our guests:

  • Todd Youngman, marketing director for Comedy at the Carlson, and stand-up comedian
  • Thomas Smalley, aka Aggy Dune
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack