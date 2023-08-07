© 2023 WXXI News
Discussing the history of the abortion pill in the U.S.

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 7, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
Jane Dodds on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 7, 2023
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Dr. Jane Dodds on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 7, 2023

Wyoming became the first state in the country to ban the so-called abortion pill. That ban has been delayed in court, but other states are considering similar legislation.

A new podcast series examines the history of the abortion pill in the United States, going back to the late 1980s and 1990s. We talk about the state of reproductive health care and how this all ties together. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
