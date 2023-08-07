Discussing the history of the abortion pill in the U.S.
Wyoming became the first state in the country to ban the so-called abortion pill. That ban has been delayed in court, but other states are considering similar legislation.
A new podcast series examines the history of the abortion pill in the United States, going back to the late 1980s and 1990s. We talk about the state of reproductive health care and how this all ties together. Our guests:
- T.J. Raphael, host and producer of the podcast, “The Pill Plot”
- Jane Dodds, active lifetime member of the Medical Group Management Association, and manager of a private medical practice for nearly 40 years