Connections
Sudden cardiac death in the young

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT
PIC4U
/
Adobe Stock

Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is recovering after experiencing a cardiac arrest last month. The incident happened while the 18-year-old freshman was practicing with USC’s basketball team. While Bronny James is home and stable, the news brought cardiac incidents back into the headlines. Earlier this year, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game.

The Rochester Academy of Medicine is initiating a new lecture series with a program on sudden cardiac death in the young. This hour, experts involved in the program share the latest in research and emergency planning for the sudden cardiac events. Our guests:

  • Rae-Ellen Kavey, M.D., pediatric cardiologist who is retired from the University of Rochester Medical Center, and volunteer at the Rochester Academy of Medicine
  • George Porter, M.D., Ph.D., chief of pediatric cardiology at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Jason Stulb, executive director of the American Heart Association in Rochester
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
