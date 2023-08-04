Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is recovering after experiencing a cardiac arrest last month. The incident happened while the 18-year-old freshman was practicing with USC’s basketball team. While Bronny James is home and stable, the news brought cardiac incidents back into the headlines. Earlier this year, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game.

The Rochester Academy of Medicine is initiating a new lecture series with a program on sudden cardiac death in the young. This hour, experts involved in the program share the latest in research and emergency planning for the sudden cardiac events. Our guests:

