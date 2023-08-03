© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Rochester General Hospital nurses on their strike

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 3, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
Haleigh Cole, an operating room nurse, strikes alongside other Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals at Rochester General Hospital. Negotiations between the nurses union and Rochester Regional Health ended Wednesday without an agreement on a contract. The union is asking for improved staff-to-patient ratios and better wages for its members.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Haleigh Cole, an operating room nurse, strikes alongside other Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals at Rochester General Hospital. Negotiations between the nurses union and Rochester Regional Health ended Wednesday without an agreement on a contract. The union is asking for improved staff-to-patient ratios and better wages for its members.

A group of nurses at Rochester General Hospital are on strike.

The Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals says that after ten months of unsuccessful negotiations with hospital administrators, some nurses walked off the job. The demonstration began Thursday morning and is expected to go until Saturday morning.

The nurses are advocating for better pay, improved nurse-to-patient ratios, a reduction of workload pressures, and for more time with patients. We talk to three of them, who join us from the picket line. Our guests:

  • Gillian Kingsley, labor and delivery nurse at Rochester General Hospital
  • Abby Rice, psychology nurse at Rochester General Hospital
  • Phoebe Sheehan, ICU nurse at Rochester General Hospital
  • Racquel Stephen, health reporter for WXXI News
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack