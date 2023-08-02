Foodlink's Curbside Market celebrates 10 years and looks to the future

Most days in Rochester, a mobile food market shows up somewhere, and a line forms.

Foodlink's Curbside Market is not a place for castoff food or unwanted fruits and vegetables. The food comes from top sources, often local, and is available for lower prices than shoppers would find in most stores. The goal is to make healthy food truly accessible -- and now, ten years in, the Curbside Market is looking to the future.

Our guests discuss the model, and how it works:

