Foodlink's Curbside Market celebrates 10 years and looks to the future

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 2, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT
(foreground) Camille Verbofsky, and (background) Doreen Young and Florence Clemmons on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Camille Verbofsky, and (background) Doreen Young and Florence Clemmons on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Most days in Rochester, a mobile food market shows up somewhere, and a line forms.

Foodlink's Curbside Market is not a place for castoff food or unwanted fruits and vegetables. The food comes from top sources, often local, and is available for lower prices than shoppers would find in most stores. The goal is to make healthy food truly accessible -- and now, ten years in, the Curbside Market is looking to the future.

Our guests discuss the model, and how it works:

  • Florence Clemmons, director of community-based strategies for Foodlink
  • Camille Verbofsky, director of program development  and evaluation for Foodlink
  • Doreen Young, Curbside Market ambassador
  • Mitch Gruber, chief partnerships and strategy officer for Foodlink
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
