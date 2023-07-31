© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Why are fewer Americans going to church?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 31, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT
(foreground) Reverend Lawrence Hargrave, (background) Reverend Deb Swift and Reverend Shari Halliday-Quan on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Reverend Lawrence Hargrave, (background) Reverend Deb Swift and Reverend Shari Halliday-Quan on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 31, 2023

Why are fewer American going to church? According to the “Atlantic Monthly”, 40 million Americans have stopped attending church in the past 25 years. While writer Jake Meador notes that some of those departures are due to leaders not addressing abuse in their churches, research shows the main reasons revolve around the demands of 21st century American life: work and professional goals, financial reasons, family needs, and more.

This hour, we talk with local religious leaders about how they view this shift, and what they think will draw more people to faith-based communities. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
