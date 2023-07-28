© 2023 WXXI News
Writer and paddleboarder Dan Rubinstein on what we can learn from our relationship with water

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT
What can we learn about our relationship with water? Dan Rubinstein is a Canadian writer exploring that question as he stand-up paddleboards the waters of Canada and New York. He’s currently in Western New York, paddleboarding the Erie Canal.

Rubinstein says his travels so far have taught him that being around or on water seems to slow people down and provide meaningful opportunities for connecting with one another. This hour, he joins us to discuss his journey and what he’s learned.

Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
