Writer and paddleboarder Dan Rubinstein on what we can learn from our relationship with water

What can we learn about our relationship with water? Dan Rubinstein is a Canadian writer exploring that question as he stand-up paddleboards the waters of Canada and New York. He’s currently in Western New York, paddleboarding the Erie Canal.

Rubinstein says his travels so far have taught him that being around or on water seems to slow people down and provide meaningful opportunities for connecting with one another. This hour, he joins us to discuss his journey and what he’s learned.

