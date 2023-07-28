© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

How can we contextualize record heat, wildfires, and extreme rainfall?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 28, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT
Sue Hughes-Smith on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Sue Hughes-Smith on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, July 28, 2023

Temperatures are breaking records around the world, including in Greece, where 113F temperatures are contributing to catastrophic wildfires on the island of Rhodes. As scientist Bill McKibben writes, human history has always contended with heat waves, but we are now in uncharted territory, beyond what is typical or normal.

So how can we contextualize record heat, wildfires, and extreme rainfall? When is it fair to invoke climate change? And what can be done? Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
