How can we contextualize record heat, wildfires, and extreme rainfall?
Temperatures are breaking records around the world, including in Greece, where 113F temperatures are contributing to catastrophic wildfires on the island of Rhodes. As scientist Bill McKibben writes, human history has always contended with heat waves, but we are now in uncharted territory, beyond what is typical or normal.
So how can we contextualize record heat, wildfires, and extreme rainfall? When is it fair to invoke climate change? And what can be done? Our guests:
- Robert Howarth, Ph.D., professor of ecology and environmental biology at Cornell University, and member of the New York State Climate Action Council
- Raya Salter, executive director of the Energy Justice Law and Policy Center, and member of the New York State Climate Action Council
- Sue Hughes-Smith, Monroe County legislator, environmental educator, and professor