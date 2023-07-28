Temperatures are breaking records around the world, including in Greece, where 113F temperatures are contributing to catastrophic wildfires on the island of Rhodes. As scientist Bill McKibben writes, human history has always contended with heat waves, but we are now in uncharted territory, beyond what is typical or normal.

So how can we contextualize record heat, wildfires, and extreme rainfall? When is it fair to invoke climate change? And what can be done? Our guests:

