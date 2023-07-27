How can outdoor arts programming help make neighborhoods more safe and inclusive?
Can the arts help make neighborhoods more safe and inclusive? Local organizations say it’s possible.
This hour, we preview outdoor arts-focused programs in the region and how the teams behind them think they will help transform neighborhoods for pedestrians, businesses, and residents. Our guests:
- Lt. Greg Bello, Rochester Police Department
- Larry Francer, associate director of the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Irina Lupines, assistant professor of collaborative piano at the Eastman School of Music, and instructor in piano at the Eastman Community Music School, who frequently performs at the Eastman Summer Concert Series
- Tim Forster, trustee for the Landmark Society of Western New York, division director for Rochester Colonial, and flutist
- Pilar McKay, co-founder of Shake on the Lake
- Eugenio Marlin, executive vice president at Ibero-American Development Corporation (IADC)
- Chris Roland, partner and vice president of real estate development at Edgemere Development, Inc.