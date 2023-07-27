© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How can outdoor arts programming help make neighborhoods more safe and inclusive?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT
Larry Francer and Tim Forster on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Larry Francer and Tim Forster on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Can the arts help make neighborhoods more safe and inclusive? Local organizations say it’s possible.

This hour, we preview outdoor arts-focused programs in the region and how the teams behind them think they will help transform neighborhoods for pedestrians, businesses, and residents. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack