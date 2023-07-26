© 2023 WXXI News
What's new and what's next for the Father Tracy Advocacy Center?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 26, 2023
The Father Tracy Advocacy Center has a new leader. Beatriz LeBron – who is also vice president of the Rochester City School Board – took over as executive director in March.

The community center provides substance abuse treatment, food and water, and other resources for people in the North Clinton Avenue area. La Avenida is at the center of the region’s opioid epidemic, and LeBron and her team say their work aims to improve the social conditions in the area.

This hour, we discuss the impact current services have had, and the center’s vision for the future. Our guests:

