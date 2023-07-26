What's new and what's next for the Father Tracy Advocacy Center?

The Father Tracy Advocacy Center has a new leader. Beatriz LeBron – who is also vice president of the Rochester City School Board – took over as executive director in March.

The community center provides substance abuse treatment, food and water, and other resources for people in the North Clinton Avenue area. La Avenida is at the center of the region’s opioid epidemic, and LeBron and her team say their work aims to improve the social conditions in the area.

This hour, we discuss the impact current services have had, and the center’s vision for the future. Our guests:

