Connections
The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) on reducing nuclear stockpiles

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 25, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT
The film “Oppenheimer” has renewed debate over countries developing and holding nuclear weapons. In a recent piece for Slate, a representative from the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) said that the idea of nuclear weapons being an assurer of peace is a pervasive myth.

ICAN won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 for its work on a treaty prohibiting the development, acquisition, stockpiling or use of nuclear weapons. Nearly 100 countries have signed on to that agreement.

This hour, we talk with a member of ICAN about the organization’s work to reduce nuclear stockpiles, what that work means in the context of Russia’s war on Ukraine, and more. Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
