The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) on reducing nuclear stockpiles

The film “Oppenheimer” has renewed debate over countries developing and holding nuclear weapons. In a recent piece for Slate, a representative from the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) said that the idea of nuclear weapons being an assurer of peace is a pervasive myth.

ICAN won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 for its work on a treaty prohibiting the development, acquisition, stockpiling or use of nuclear weapons. Nearly 100 countries have signed on to that agreement.

This hour, we talk with a member of ICAN about the organization’s work to reduce nuclear stockpiles, what that work means in the context of Russia’s war on Ukraine, and more. Our guest:

