Connections

Green Party members on Cornel West's run for President

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT
Alex White and Dave Sutliff-Atias on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Alex White and Dave Sutliff-Atias on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Longtime political philosopher and activist Cornel West has announced his run for President on the Green Party line. According to CNN, West has described the Biden administration as a “postponement of fascism,” and has criticized the Democratic establishment of treating the electorate like “a plantation where you got ownership status in terms of which way you vote.”

This hour, we’re joined by members of the local Green Party to discuss West’s candidacy and the impact they expect it to have. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
