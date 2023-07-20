© 2023 WXXI News
Conversation on Nuclear Disarmament

By Gino Fanelli
Published July 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
(foreground) Gerry Condon, (background) Holly Adams and James Swarts on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 20, 2023
(foreground) Gerry Condon, (background) Holly Adams and James Swarts on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 20, 2023

In tandem with the premiere of the Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer at the Little Theatre, the arrival of the nuclear abolition advocacy ship the Golden Rule into Rochester, and the 78th Anniversary of the Trinity Test, guest host Gino Fanelli hosts a conversation on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

Joining him are members of Veterans for Peace to discuss the movement against nuclear weapons.

Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli covers City Hall. He joined the staff as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
