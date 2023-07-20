Conversation on Nuclear Disarmament
In tandem with the premiere of the Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer at the Little Theatre, the arrival of the nuclear abolition advocacy ship the Golden Rule into Rochester, and the 78th Anniversary of the Trinity Test, guest host Gino Fanelli hosts a conversation on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.
Joining him are members of Veterans for Peace to discuss the movement against nuclear weapons.
- James Swarts, President of the Rochester Chapter of Veterans for Peace
- Holly Adams, member of the the Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace
- Gerry Condon, President of Veterans for Peace's Golden Rule Committee
- Kiko Johnston-Kitazawa, captain of the Golden Rule