How can we be better at time management?

By Jasmin Singer
Published July 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
Dr. Jeremy Jamieson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Dr. Jeremy Jamieson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

In this hustle-happy gig economy, finding creative ways of managing our time so that it’s used efficiently, and so that we can stay focused long enough to finish whatever we’re working on, sometimes feels like a Herculean task.

Guest host Jasmin Singer discusses time-management. We’re not only taking a hard look at the hows, but we’re also talking about why … Why are we so frequently unfocused? Or over-booked? Or relentlessly angst-ridden due to the unending cycle of deadlines? Our guests:

Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
