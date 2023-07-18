What will we be eating in 2040?

It’s true that tons of people are still buying meat at the supermarket and restaurants, but for the same reason that folks are starting to shift to electric cars, the market for meat may be beginning to shift to ways of eating that don’t cause so much environmental damage.

For many, that means reducing, eliminating, or even – replacing – animal-derived meat. So what are we going to replace it with?

We’ll take a look at why the US government approved chicken made from cultivated cells – and what that even means. Guest host Jasmin Singer talks with our guests:

