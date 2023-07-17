© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
Is ditching plastic actually possible?

By Jasmin Singer
Published July 17, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT
(foreground) Abbi Rice, (backrgound) Kate Walker and Marielle Jensen Barraglia on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 17, 2023
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Abbi Rice, (backrgound) Kate Walker and Marielle Jensen Barraglia on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 17, 2023

With plastic lasting forever in the environment – harming and killing animals – and with the many human health problems that tie back to the consumption of microplastics – when it comes to plastic, is recycling enough?

If not, then … what are the other options? Is it possible to live a plastic-free life? Does recycling matter? Does it even make a difference if one person opts for a reusable water bottle instead of a single-use plastic bottle? Or have the problems become so insurmountable that any effort to change is futile?

Just in time for Plastic-Free July, guest host Jasmin Singer explores the pain of plastic. Our guests:

Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
