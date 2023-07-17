Is ditching plastic actually possible?
With plastic lasting forever in the environment – harming and killing animals – and with the many human health problems that tie back to the consumption of microplastics – when it comes to plastic, is recycling enough?
If not, then … what are the other options? Is it possible to live a plastic-free life? Does recycling matter? Does it even make a difference if one person opts for a reusable water bottle instead of a single-use plastic bottle? Or have the problems become so insurmountable that any effort to change is futile?
Just in time for Plastic-Free July, guest host Jasmin Singer explores the pain of plastic. Our guests:
- Kate Walker, executive director at the Center for Sustainable Materials Management at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
- Abbi Rice, environmental education manager at Impact Earth, a one-stop shop for zero-waste services
- Marielle Jensen Barraglia, plastic-free ambassador who joined us on Connections back in 2019 to discuss her experience giving up plastic for lent. We checked in again with Marielle in 2020 for a discussion on pandemic-related plastics use.