Is ditching plastic actually possible?

With plastic lasting forever in the environment – harming and killing animals – and with the many human health problems that tie back to the consumption of microplastics – when it comes to plastic, is recycling enough?

If not, then … what are the other options? Is it possible to live a plastic-free life? Does recycling matter? Does it even make a difference if one person opts for a reusable water bottle instead of a single-use plastic bottle? Or have the problems become so insurmountable that any effort to change is futile?

Just in time for Plastic-Free July, guest host Jasmin Singer explores the pain of plastic. Our guests:

