Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza on STIs, air quality, and more

We discuss the rate of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in Monroe County. While the COVID-19 pandemic defined health news in 2020, Monroe County recorded some of the highest increases in STIs in New York that same year. Local experts say they are currently working to curb what they are calling a syphilis epidemic.

This hour, we’re joined by Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza to discuss the current state of STIs in the county and what we need to know about transmission, prevention, and treatment. We also discuss the latest with other county health-related issues, including air quality, COVID-19, and more. Our guest:

