Connections

Discussing the possible impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT
The front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, at dusk. The building is reflected in the ornamental pool.
Gary Blakeley
/
stock.adobe.com
The front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, at dusk.

In a landmark decision last week, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in higher education.

While polls show a majority of Americans do not support racial consideration in admissions, Pew Research indicates divides along racial and ethnic lines when it comes to attitudes about the practice. Part of the court’s decision rested on how justices view “equal protection.”

Our guests this hour discuss the ruling, its expected impact, and the ripple effects it could have. Our guests:

  • Sheila Baynes, Supreme Court practitioner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, and Harvard College Class of 2003
  • Lola DeAscentiis, student at Harvard University
  • Jose Peo, member of Rochester City Council, Northwest District
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
