Discussing the possible impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action

In a landmark decision last week, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in higher education.

While polls show a majority of Americans do not support racial consideration in admissions, Pew Research indicates divides along racial and ethnic lines when it comes to attitudes about the practice. Part of the court’s decision rested on how justices view “equal protection.”

Our guests this hour discuss the ruling, its expected impact, and the ripple effects it could have. Our guests:

