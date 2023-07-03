© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
How to break the cycle of structural and systemic racism in the suburbs, through a faith-based lens

Published July 3, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT
Kevin Spencer Beckford and J.D. Jackson, Jr. on "Connections"
Kevin Spencer Beckford and J.D. Jackson, Jr. on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 3, 2023

Two leaders in Pittsford are sharing their ideas for how to break the cycle of structural and systemic racism in the suburbs.

Former Pittsford Town Council member Kevin Beckford, and the newly installed pastor of United Church of Pittsford, Rev. J.D. Jackson, Jr., say anti-racist efforts taken through a faith-based lens have largely been limited to prayer and internal dialogue. So what are tangible and action-oriented steps?

They discuss their recommendations. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
