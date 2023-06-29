© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

How can cash payment programs help reduce poverty in the City of Rochester?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 29, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT
(foreground) Myra Henry, and (background) John Brach and Sarah Clark on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Myra Henry, and (background) John Brach and Sarah Clark on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, June 29, 2023

Some residents of the City of Rochester will have access to new programs that provide no-strings-attached money.

Mayor Malik Evans says the new Guaranteed Basic Income pilot program has attracted tremendous interest from families across the city. The program pays $500 to 351 individuals for 12 months. A separate program, called the Bridge Project, will launch next month. It will offer $1,000 a month to 100 new mothers for 18 months, and $500 a month for 18 months after that.

This hour, we talk about the how the programs will work and they impact they are expected to have on reducing poverty in Rochester. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
