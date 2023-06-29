How can cash payment programs help reduce poverty in the City of Rochester?

Some residents of the City of Rochester will have access to new programs that provide no-strings-attached money.

Mayor Malik Evans says the new Guaranteed Basic Income pilot program has attracted tremendous interest from families across the city. The program pays $500 to 351 individuals for 12 months. A separate program, called the Bridge Project, will launch next month. It will offer $1,000 a month to 100 new mothers for 18 months, and $500 a month for 18 months after that.

This hour, we talk about the how the programs will work and they impact they are expected to have on reducing poverty in Rochester. Our guests:

