How to address the so-called "Kia Boys" crime trend

We discuss the so-called “Kia Boys” crime trend that has come to Rochester. Generally initiated by teenagers, it refers to people stealing Kias or Hyundais and crashing them into storefronts, mailboxes, and other property. Other drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists have been targeted. The trend gained steam through a TikTok challenge and has been an issue in cities across the nation.

We discuss what is behind the trend and what might work to change it. Our guests:



Justin Morris, founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries Gun Violence Prevention and Community Empowerment Organization*

John Love, president of Bob Johnson Auto Group

*Untrapped Ministries' website is under construction for the next seven days.