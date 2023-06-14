© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How to address the so-called "Kia Boys" crime trend

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 14, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT
John Love and Justin Morris on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
John Love and Justin Morris on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

We discuss the so-called “Kia Boys” crime trend that has come to Rochester. Generally initiated by teenagers, it refers to people stealing Kias or Hyundais and crashing them into storefronts, mailboxes, and other property. Other drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists have been targeted. The trend gained steam through a TikTok challenge and has been an issue in cities across the nation.

We discuss what is behind the trend and what might work to change it. Our guests:

*Untrapped Ministries' website is under construction for the next seven days.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack