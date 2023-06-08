© 2023 WXXI News
Discussing the future of cable television

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 8, 2023
Do you watch cable television? How have your TV viewing habits changed over the years, if at all?

ESPN is planning to launch a standalone streaming service available directly to consumers. While it’s projected that the new service won’t be available until 2025, the project has led to questions about the future of cable TV. According to Forbes, 2.3 million American households have cancelled their cable subscriptions in the first quarter of this year. Forbes also reports that the percentage of households with cable is at its lowest in more than 30 years.

What does all of this mean for consumers and for content creators? We explore the question with our guests:

  • Frank Saraceno, feature producer and documentary filmmaker for “E:60” at ESPN
  • Annabelle Sheehan, professor of practice in television-radio-film at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University
  • Bob Boden, Emmy-nominated executive producer, executive vice president of production and development at Entertainment Studios, adjunct professor in the Los Angeles Semester program at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, and industry leader in the game show and reality genres 
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
