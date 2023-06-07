The latest in local efforts to support Ukraine

We talk with local Ukrainians about the latest with Russia’s war on their home country, about the support they’d like to see from the international community, and about a local fashion show aimed at supporting Ukraine.

Our guests:



Mikhail Gershteyn, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI

Tatyana Tymkiv, local president and national executive board member of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, and organizer of the upcoming fashion show

Larissa Archer, artist, and daughter of jewelry designer Masha Archer, whose work will be featured in the fashion show

For a preview of the fashion show, you can find videos here.