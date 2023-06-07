© 2023 WXXI News
The latest in local efforts to support Ukraine

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 7, 2023
Mikhail Gershteyn and Tatyana Tymkiv on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Mikhail Gershteyn and Tatyana Tymkiv on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

We talk with local Ukrainians about the latest with Russia’s war on their home country, about the support they’d like to see from the international community, and about a local fashion show aimed at supporting Ukraine.

Our guests:

  • Mikhail Gershteyn, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI
  • Tatyana Tymkiv, local president and national executive board member of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, and organizer of the upcoming fashion show
  • Larissa Archer, artist, and daughter of jewelry designer Masha Archer, whose work will be featured in the fashion show

For a preview of the fashion show, you can find videos here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
