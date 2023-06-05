© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

What's next for early intervention services in Monroe County after the push to increase state funding failed?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 5, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT
(foreground) Kristi Reisch, and (background) Brigit Hurley and Amanda Wilbert on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Kristi Reisch (background) Brigit Hurley and Amanda Wilbert on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, June 5, 2023

Despite widespread bipartisan agreement, New York State failed to pass any increase for childhood early intervention providers. Assemblymember Harry Bronson called it "dumbfounding" and his single biggest disappointment in the new budget. Assemblymember Jen Lunsford agreed. Assemblymember Josh Jensen said the need was obvious, and children will suffer as a result.

So why did it fail? What will providers do next, with so many workers frustrated with low pay and heavy workloads? And most importantly, where do children go if there aren't services they need? Our guests discuss it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack