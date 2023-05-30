Discussing the latest installment of the "In This Moment" chap book series honoring local Black leaders

We talk to the team behind “In This Moment 2: Revolution Reckoning Reparation.” The project is the latest in the “In This Moment” chap book series, which honors and elevates the contributions of local Black leaders. Published by Visual Studies Workshop Press and featuring the work of local Black writers and photographers, each essay highlights the story and contributions of a local leader.

This hour, we talk with some of those leaders, as well as the writers and photographers who captured their stories. Our guests:

