© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Richard Rothstein and Leah Rothstein on their book, "Just Action: Creating a Movement That Can End Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 26, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT

We’re joined by Richard Rothstein and Leah Rothstein, co-authors of “Just Action: Creating a Movement That Can End Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law.” In Richard Rothstein’s first book, “The Color of Law,” he explained how government created segregation in housing. In the new book, the father-daughter team describes how that segregation can be undone.

Richard and Leah Rothstein will be guests of the PathStone Foundation on June 5, but first, they join us on Connections. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack