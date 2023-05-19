© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Aging Together: Thomas Connors, Jr. and Nicholas Verzella on their 90-year friendship

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 19, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT
(foreground) John Baynes, and (background) Nick Verzella and Tom Connors on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) John Baynes, and (background) Nick Verzella and Tom Connors on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 19, 2023
Thomas Connors, Jr. and Nicholas Verzella have been friends for 90 years. The two men met in Kindergarten and attended East Rochester schools together, played sports together, and worked together as teachers for about three decades. They’ve also shared hardships: fighting in World War II, and later in life, losing their wives. Verzella calls Connors the brother he never had.

This hour, we sit down with both men to hear their wisdom and their story of a nearly century-long friendship. It’s part of Aging Together in New York, a statewide, multi-platform public media initiative addressing social isolation among older adults. Our guests:

  • Thomas Connors, Jr., East Rochester resident
  • Nicholas Verzella, East Rochester resident
  • John Baynes, Monroe County Legislator in District 18
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
