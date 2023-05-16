© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Joshua Faber on surviving a school shooting

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 16, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT
On the RIT campus, students know Joshua Faber as the head of the School of Mathematical Sciences. They might not know that he is a survivor of a mass school shooting in 1992. Faber was one of six people shot at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Massachusetts. He was just 17 years old at the time.

Faber has written about gun violence and American policy in the years since. He joins us to talk about the proliferation of school shootings. Our guest:

  • Joshua Faber, head of RIT’s School of Mathematical Sciences, and survivor of a mass school shooting in Massachusetts
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
