Joshua Faber on surviving a school shooting

On the RIT campus, students know Joshua Faber as the head of the School of Mathematical Sciences. They might not know that he is a survivor of a mass school shooting in 1992. Faber was one of six people shot at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Massachusetts. He was just 17 years old at the time.

Faber has written about gun violence and American policy in the years since. He joins us to talk about the proliferation of school shootings. Our guest:

