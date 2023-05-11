© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing green burials

By Megan Mack,
Jasmin Singer
Published May 11, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
Martha Gioumousis, Michelle LiButti and guest host Jasmin Singer on Connections
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Martha Gioumousis, Michelle LiButti and guest host Jasmin Singer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Guest host Jasmin Singer will discuss green burials — the ones that emphasize simplicity and environmental sustainability.

Prior to the modern funeral system, pretty much everyone was buried this way. And certain cultures simply continue to use many of these same practices that they’ve been using for generations.

Today, we’ll cover it all – from human composting to mushroom suits to how your corpse can become an apple tree. We will discuss this matter of life and death that might just change the way you think about what your plans are for your body after you are dead. Our guests:

Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
See stories by Jasmin Singer