© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Connecting people who were formerly incarcerated with careers in the trades

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 10, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
Dan Maloney and Maria Fisher on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Dan Maloney and Maria Fisher on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Union members are going into prisons, recruiting for future members who will needs jobs when they're released. And it turns out that the trades are more willing to employ people who have been incarcerated. A U.S. Department of Justice report found that those who took advantage of vocational programs while incarcerated had a 28 percent better chance of getting work over those who didn't.

This month, the City of Rochester is partnering with the Rochester Labor Council on an inaugural apprenticeship and career fair. We discuss it with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack