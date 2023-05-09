Discussing the impact of childcare deserts in the Rochester region
Childcare deserts are problems in many parts of the country. A recent dispute between a school district and a childcare provider has highlighted the issue in our area.
We discuss the challenge of finding affordable childcare and related services, whether in schools or in private care or other settings. Our guests:
- Pete Nabozny, policy director for the Children’s Agenda
- Aaron Johnson, Ed.D., superintendent of West Irondequoit Central School District
- Anthony D’Agostino, founder and owner of Inspire Learning and Childcare