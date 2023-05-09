© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the impact of childcare deserts in the Rochester region

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 9, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT
Pete Nabozny on Connections
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Pete Nabozny on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
Childcare deserts are problems in many parts of the country. A recent dispute between a school district and a childcare provider has highlighted the issue in our area.

We discuss the challenge of finding affordable childcare and related services, whether in schools or in private care or other settings. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
