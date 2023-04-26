© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing updates from the RASE Commission

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT
(foreground) Seanelle Hawkins, and (background) Candice Lucas and Rabbi Sandra Katz on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Seanelle Hawkins, and (background) Candice Lucas and Rabbi Sandra Katz on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 26, 2023
It has been one year since the Urban League of Rochester began overseeing recommendations made by the RASE Commission. The Commission on Racial and Structural Equity was appointed in 2020 with the goal of identifying areas of structural inequity and then making recommendations for how to change them.

The commission gave a progress report earlier this week. What has been accomplished? And what are the challenges faced by the commission? We address those questions with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
