Discussing updates from the RASE Commission
It has been one year since the Urban League of Rochester began overseeing recommendations made by the RASE Commission. The Commission on Racial and Structural Equity was appointed in 2020 with the goal of identifying areas of structural inequity and then making recommendations for how to change them.
The commission gave a progress report earlier this week. What has been accomplished? And what are the challenges faced by the commission? We address those questions with our guests:
- Seanelle Hawkins, Ed.D., president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester
- Candice Lucas, Ed.D., senior vice president for equity and advocacy for the RASE Commission
- Rabbi Sandra Katz, facilitator of the Human Services Community Advancing Recommendation Team for the RASE Commission