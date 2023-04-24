How can we make streets safer for pedestrians and bicyclists?
It's getting worse for pedestrians and bicyclists in this country. The statistics tell the story: pedestrian deaths are up 18% since 2019; bicyclist fatalities are at the highest level since 1975. Reconnect Rochester says that the news media can do more to accurately report on what's going on, starting with a description of such events as a form of violence.
We talk about what has changed, and what might improve safety for everyone. Our guests:
- Bill Collins, chair of Reconnect Rochester's Advocacy Committee
- Evan Lowenstein, community mobility advocate
- Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator