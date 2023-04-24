© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

How can we make streets safer for pedestrians and bicyclists?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 24, 2023
Rachel Barnhart and Bill Collins on "Connections"
Rachel Barnhart and Bill Collins on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, April 24, 2023
It's getting worse for pedestrians and bicyclists in this country. The statistics tell the story: pedestrian deaths are up 18% since 2019; bicyclist fatalities are at the highest level since 1975. Reconnect Rochester says that the news media can do more to accurately report on what's going on, starting with a description of such events as a form of violence.

We talk about what has changed, and what might improve safety for everyone. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
