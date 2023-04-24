© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

2023 winners of the Seneca Park Zoo Society's Environmental Innovation Awards

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 24, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT
(foreground) Pamela Reed Sanchez and Kathy Lewis, and (background) Jayden Vogler and Bridget Mousaw on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, April 24, 2023
(foreground) Pamela Reed Sanchez and Kathy Lewis, and (background) Jayden Vogler and Bridget Mousaw on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, April 24, 2023
Who are the leaders in sustainability and environmental stewardship in our region? Each year, the Seneca Park Zoo Society honors the people and projects that are making an impact toward a greener future in the Greater Rochester area.

We sit down with winners of the 2023 Environmental Innovation Awards. Our guests:

  • Pamela Reed Sanchez, president and CEO of the Seneca Park Zoo Society
  • Bridget Mousaw, 12th grader at Brighton High School, co-president of the Brighton High School Climate Club, and a leading member of the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders
  • Jayden Vogler, 11th grader at Brighton High School, and co-president of the Brighton High School Climate Club
  • Kathy Lewis, leader of Blocks in Bloom, and master gardener volunteer with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County
  • David Klein, senior field representative for the Nature Conservancy
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
