2023 winners of the Seneca Park Zoo Society's Environmental Innovation Awards
Who are the leaders in sustainability and environmental stewardship in our region? Each year, the Seneca Park Zoo Society honors the people and projects that are making an impact toward a greener future in the Greater Rochester area.
We sit down with winners of the 2023 Environmental Innovation Awards. Our guests:
- Pamela Reed Sanchez, president and CEO of the Seneca Park Zoo Society
- Bridget Mousaw, 12th grader at Brighton High School, co-president of the Brighton High School Climate Club, and a leading member of the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders
- Jayden Vogler, 11th grader at Brighton High School, and co-president of the Brighton High School Climate Club
- Kathy Lewis, leader of Blocks in Bloom, and master gardener volunteer with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County
- David Klein, senior field representative for the Nature Conservancy