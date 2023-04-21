© 2023 WXXI News
What makes Rochester and the surrounding region remarkable?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 21, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT
Robin L. Flanigan and Debi Bower on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Robin L. Flanigan and Debi Bower on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 21, 2023
If you were to make a list of “must do” activities or places to visit in the Rochester region, what would it include? Authors Robin L. Flanigan and Debi Bower have compiled their suggestions and explanations in each of their books.

What makes Rochester and the surrounding region remarkable? This hour, we explore from art, music, and museums; to food and beverage; to nature; hidden gems; and more. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
