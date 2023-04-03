Local teachers on how their profession has changed in recent years

Most schools are on spring break this week, and while teachers recharge, we welcome their voices on Connections. Our panel discusses why their profession is so much less popular than it was when they started out. We talk about their experiences in the classroom and what they’d like to see changed. Our guests:



Douglas Allard, 7th and 8th grade social studies teacher, and graduate of the University of Rochester with 15 years of teaching experience in urban and rural school districts

Michael Brewster, former high school and middle school teacher, now teaching with Edmentum

Roxanne Christensen, recently retired teacher of 35 years