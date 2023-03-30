© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Should Americans be having more sex?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 30, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT
Daniel Rosen and Dr. Pebble Kranz on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Daniel Rosen and Dr. Pebble Kranz on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 30, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Should Americans be having more sex? In a recent op-ed in the New York Times, sex and culture writer Magdalene J. Taylor argues the answer is yes. She writes, “Americans, in the midst of a loneliness epidemic, are not having enough sex. Across almost every demographic group, American adults old and young, single and coupled, rich and poor are having less sex than they have had at any point in at least the past three decades.”

Local sexual wellness experts say the issue is nuanced. We explore it with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack