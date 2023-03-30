We sit down with Leah Stacy, incoming editor of CITY Magazine*. Stacy is a journalist and media strategist with 15 years of experience in the Rochester community and beyond. She succeeds David Andreatta, who will take on a new role as investigations editor at WXXI News.

This hour, we talk with Stacy about her vision and goals for the magazine, the current state of the local media landscape, and how CITY can build on its reputation as an authority on Rochester cultural scene. Our guest:



Leah Stacy, incoming editor of CITY Magazine

*CITY Magazine is owned by WXXI Public Media