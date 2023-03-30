© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Leah Stacy, incoming editor of CITY Magazine

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
March 30, 2023
Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 30, 2023
We sit down with Leah Stacy, incoming editor of CITY Magazine*. Stacy is a journalist and media strategist with 15 years of experience in the Rochester community and beyond. She succeeds David Andreatta, who will take on a new role as investigations editor at WXXI News.

This hour, we talk with Stacy about her vision and goals for the magazine, the current state of the local media landscape, and how CITY can build on its reputation as an authority on Rochester cultural scene. Our guest:

*CITY Magazine is owned by WXXI Public Media

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
