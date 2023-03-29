© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing barriers to mental health care in rural areas

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 29, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
Kristina Mossgraber on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Kristina Mossgraber on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
More than 100 million Americans live in an area where there’s a shortage of mental health professionals. According to the National Rural Health Association, about two-thirds of those areas are rural. Barriers to care can affect all aspects of daily life, and can lead to physical health challenges.

Our guests help us understand the current state of mental health care in rural areas and what can be done to improve it. Our guests:

*To learn more about Jeff Winton's event in Clifton Springs, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
