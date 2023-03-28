What should climate change education look like in K-12 classrooms?

What does education about climate change look like in today’s K-12 classrooms? What should curricula include? In a new paper titled “Climate change as superordinate curriculum?” the authors explore how “despite being one of the largest carbon emitters in the world, the United States has little direct emphasis on climate change in its schools.” They argue that the politicization of the topic steers teachers away from the subject. Should American schools emphasize climate change in their curricula? If yes, what should lessons cover? We discuss these questions with our guests:



Joseph Henderson, associate professor at Paul Smith’s College, social scientist and researcher, and school board member in Saranac Lake

Glenn Branch, deputy director of the National Center for Science Education, Inc.

James Kostka, science teacher for New Visions Charter High School for Advanced Math and Science II in the South Bronx

Bridget Mousaw, 12th grader at Brighton High School, co-president of the Brighton High School Climate Club, and a leading member of the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders