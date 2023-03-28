© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

What should climate change education look like in K-12 classrooms?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 28, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT
Bridget Mousaw on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Bridget Mousaw on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 28, 2023
What does education about climate change look like in today’s K-12 classrooms? What should curricula include? In a new paper titled “Climate change as superordinate curriculum?” the authors explore how “despite being one of the largest carbon emitters in the world, the United States has little direct emphasis on climate change in its schools.” They argue that the politicization of the topic steers teachers away from the subject. Should American schools emphasize climate change in their curricula? If yes, what should lessons cover? We discuss these questions with our guests:

  • Joseph Henderson, associate professor at Paul Smith’s College, social scientist and researcher, and school board member in Saranac Lake
  • Glenn Branch, deputy director of the National Center for Science Education, Inc.
  • James Kostka, science teacher for New Visions Charter High School for Advanced Math and Science II in the South Bronx
  • Bridget Mousaw, 12th grader at Brighton High School, co-president of the Brighton High School Climate Club, and a leading member of the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
