Connections

How can City of Rochester residents improve their financial wellness and meet their financial goals?

Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT
Mina Hatami, Elizabeth Ingam, and Angela Rollins on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Mina Hatami, Elizabeth Ingam, and Angela Rollins on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 27, 2023
The City of Rochester has recently released a new office aimed at helping residents meet their financial goals. The Office of Financial Empowerment (OFE) builds on previously existing programming, while introducing new educational tools and resources for residents who want to improve their financial wellness and economic mobility.

We discuss how it all works with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
