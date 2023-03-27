How can City of Rochester residents improve their financial wellness and meet their financial goals?
The City of Rochester has recently released a new office aimed at helping residents meet their financial goals. The Office of Financial Empowerment (OFE) builds on previously existing programming, while introducing new educational tools and resources for residents who want to improve their financial wellness and economic mobility.
We discuss how it all works with our guests:
- Angela Rollins, initiative coordinator for the Office of Financial Empowerment
- Elizabeth Ingam, capital access manager for KIVA
- Mina Hatami, program manager for Consumer Credit Counseling of Rochester