© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Author Stephen M.R. Covey on how company leaders can adapt to the changing working world

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT
Trust and Inspire Cover.jpg
"Trust and Inspire" by Stephen M.R. Covey
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What do you think is the most effective way to lead others or manage a company? Author Stephen M.R. Covey argues in his new book that our style of leadership needs to change to better reflect the changing world. Specifically, he says the old, hierarchical model of leadership no longer works. So what does he recommend?

Covey will be in Rochester next month for an event with the Rochester Rotary Charitable Foundation, but first, he joins us on Connections to talk about his book, “Trust and Inspire.” Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack