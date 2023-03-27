Author Stephen M.R. Covey on how company leaders can adapt to the changing working world

What do you think is the most effective way to lead others or manage a company? Author Stephen M.R. Covey argues in his new book that our style of leadership needs to change to better reflect the changing world. Specifically, he says the old, hierarchical model of leadership no longer works. So what does he recommend?

Covey will be in Rochester next month for an event with the Rochester Rotary Charitable Foundation, but first, he joins us on Connections to talk about his book, “Trust and Inspire.” Our guest:

