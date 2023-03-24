© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Authors of the new picture book, "The Story of Ukraine"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT
(foreground) Alexander Oryshkevych and Greg Benoit, and (background) Olena Kharchenko and Michael Sampson on "Connections"
(foreground) Alexander Oryshkevych and Greg Benoit, and (background) Olena Kharchenko and Michael Sampson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 24, 2023
The authors of a new children’s book hope their work will teach young people about Ukraine, its history, and its people. Authors Olena Kharchenko and Michael Sampson, and illustrator Polina Doroshenko, hope their picture book, “The Story of Ukraine: An Anthem of Glory and Freedom,” will serve as a resource for kids trying to understand Russia’s invasion and what it means for Ukraine.

The authors are in Rochester, visiting schools, book stores, and members of the Ukrainian community. They join us to discuss their work on Connections:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
