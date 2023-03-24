Authors of the new picture book, "The Story of Ukraine"

The authors of a new children’s book hope their work will teach young people about Ukraine, its history, and its people. Authors Olena Kharchenko and Michael Sampson, and illustrator Polina Doroshenko, hope their picture book, “The Story of Ukraine: An Anthem of Glory and Freedom,” will serve as a resource for kids trying to understand Russia’s invasion and what it means for Ukraine.

The authors are in Rochester, visiting schools, book stores, and members of the Ukrainian community. They join us to discuss their work on Connections:

