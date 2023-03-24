© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Astrophysicist Adam Frank on the nature of intelligence as it relates to AI

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 24, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT
Adam Frank on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Adam Frank on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 24, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Astrophysicist Adam Frank joins us to discuss the nature of intelligence. Like a lot of people, Frank has been thinking about artificial intelligence (AI), and how we should think about it. He writes, "Early AI researchers hoped to build machines that emulated the human mind. They hoped to build machines that thought like people. That is not what happened."

We talk about this new "AI summer" and what it portends. Our guest:

  • Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack