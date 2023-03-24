Astrophysicist Adam Frank on the nature of intelligence as it relates to AI
Astrophysicist Adam Frank joins us to discuss the nature of intelligence. Like a lot of people, Frank has been thinking about artificial intelligence (AI), and how we should think about it. He writes, "Early AI researchers hoped to build machines that emulated the human mind. They hoped to build machines that thought like people. That is not what happened."
We talk about this new "AI summer" and what it portends. Our guest:
- Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester